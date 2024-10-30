CCI 5 Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship: Senhora D’Souza And Shubham Ambre Clinch CCI Women and Men's Titles

Senhora D’Souza and Shubham Ambre emerged champions winning the Women’s and Men’s singles crowns in the CCI 5 Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship.

The seasoned and experienced Senhora quashed talented youngster Manasi Chiplunkar’s aspirations by waltzing to a quick three-game victory posting a 13-11, 11-6, and 11-8 win in the best-of-5-game women’s final, played at the CCI table tennis hall Tuesday.

In contrast, Shubham produced a solid fighting performance, stopping Parth Magar’s dream run in the tournament. Shubham after losing the first game came back strongly and comfortably won the next three on the trot to clinch a 5-11, 11-2, 11-7, and 11-5 win and dashed Parth’s hopes of winning a treble.

Parth had earlier won the boys’ U-17 and U-19 titles. In the U-17 final, Parth put up a determined performance and overcame Aaditya Dalal winning in four games at 9-11, 11-7, 12-10, and 13-11. Later, both Parth and Aaditya faced off in the U-19 summit round, but this time the former won comfortably coasting to an 11-7, 11-4, and 11-7 win.

Mugdha Desai was denied from winning a double. She rallied to defeat Anshita Tamhankar 9-11, 11-8, 11-7, and 11-6 in the girls’ U-17 final. However, Anshita avenged that loss as she showed great resilience and after trailing 1-2 she showed tremendous fighting qualities to snatch the next two games to secure a deserving 11-6, 9-11, 10-12, 12-10, and 11-8 success and snatch the U-19 crown.

Results (all finals) – Girls’ U-17: Mugdha Desai bt Anshita Tamhankar 9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-6.

Boys’ U-17: Parth Magar bt Aaditya Dalal 9-11, 11-7, 12-10, 13-11.

Girls’ U-19: Anshita Tamhankar bt Mugdha Desai 11-6, 9-11, 10-12, 12-10, 11-8.

Boys’ U-19: Parth Magar by Aaditya Dalal 11-7, 11-4, 11-7.

Women: Senhora D’Souza bt Manasi Chiplunkar 13-11, 11-6, 11-8.

Men: Shubham Ambre bt Parth Magar 5-11, 11-2, 11-7, 11-5.