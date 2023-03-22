Caught on Cam: Speeding truck hits 21-year-old, drags her body for 50 meters in Jabalpur

FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding truck hit a 21-year-old girl to death, dragged her body for 50 meters in Jabalpur's Boria village on Wednesday noon. Police arrested the driver.

The incident's CCTV footage is making rounds on social media.

According to reports, 21-year-old Ankita Sen was going to market, when a speedy truck hit and dragged her about 50 meters. The girl died on the spot.

Her angry family and relatives vandalised the truck, demanding strict action against the accused driver.

After receiving information, police reached the spot and took truck in custody. Also, the body of the deceased was sent for postmortem. Further investigation is underway on the basis of CCTV footage.