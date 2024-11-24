 Bombay YMCA Athletic Meet: The 47th Edition Ends After Action Packed Four Days
Bombay YMCA Athletic Meet: The 47th Edition Ends After Action Packed Four Days

Many new meet records across track and field events were created

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 09:22 PM IST
An athlete during gold medal effort on the concluding day of the 47th Bombay YMCA Athletic Meet at Mumbai University Pavilion on Sunday. |

The 47th Bombay YMCA Athletic Meet concluded at Mumbai University Pavilion on Sunday. Many new meet records were created in the four-day event.

Rohit Sanga created new record in the Boys U-16 event of Javelin Throw (600 Gm) with a throw of 48.88M. Ayesha Billimoria of The Athletics Lab created a new meet record in the Shot Put (4kg) of the Women's 35 plus category with a throw of 8.03M.

Sanvi Chawan from Athletic Group Of Palghar created meet record in Shot Put (2kg) Girls U-10 with a throw of 7.85M.

Darsheel Desai of Agnels Gymkhana threw 14.53M to create new record in Shot Put (4kg) Boys U-16. Neha Verma of Somaiya Sports Academy lit up the Discus Throw (1kg) event with a new record of 39.95M in the Women Open category.

The event followed a colourful closing ceremony which included march past and drum rolls from participating schools bands.

This year’s meet was significant as it is part of the Bombay YMCA’s 150th-anniversary celebrations. Total 3100 participants from schools, colleges, sports academies, and independent entrants are featuring in many track and field events, including sprints, relays, jumps, throws, and more, catering to athletes of various age groups.

Meanwhile, the annual Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA) Inter-school athletic event will be held in mid December at the Mumbai University Pavilion, informed MSSA Vice President Wiron Vaz.

