BJP protest outside Pak High Commission over Bilawal Bhutto's objectionable comments against PM Modi

Bhutto responded to Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs S. Jaishankar’s remarks at the UNSC and made highly objectionable comment against the Indian Prime Minister.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto raked up a controversy after his objectionable comments on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading to widespread criticism from the BJP leaders and a protest outside the Pakistan embassy in New Delhi on Friday afternoon.

Bilawal Bhutto, while responding to comments made by Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar at United Nations Security Council (UNSC), told journalists: “I want to tell India that Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives and he is the Prime Minister of India.”

Holding placards and raising anti-Pakistan slogans, hundreds of BJP youth wing protesters gathered outside the Pakistan High Commission in Chanakya Puri to protest against Bhutto's remarks.

The BJP youth wing BJYM's chief Tejashwi Surya took a strong objection to the comment made by Bhutto.

"BJYM strongly condemns Pakistan External Affairs Minister Bhilawal Bhutto’s distasteful & cheap remarks against PM Modi. Nothing better can be expected of a country whose only export is terrorism. Will be participating in protest at 3 PM today near Pakistan Embassy, New Delhi," Surya said in a tweet this afternoon.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also hit back at Bilawal Bhutto, calling his comment on PM Modi "shameful".

