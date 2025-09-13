 Bhopal Power Cut September 14: Power To Remain Disrupted In Badal Mahal, Gohar Mahal, Aishbagh & More, Check Full List Below
Residents are advised to plan accordingly as power supply will remain off during the mentioned hours for necessary departmental work

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 07:04 PM IST
Bhopal Power Cut September 14: Power To Remain Disrupted In Badal Mahal, Gohar Mahal, Aishbagh & More, Check Full List Below | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has planned a power shutdown for maintenance and departmental work in various areas of Bhopal on September 14, 2025.

Check areas and timings below:

(North Division)

Time: 10:00 am to 04:00 pm

Reason: Departmental Work

Areas are as follows:

Badal Mahal, Pump Gas, Rahat Adalat

Fatehgarh, Nagar Nigam Office, Sadar Manzil, Fire Brigade, Parulkar Hospital, Mali Pura, Chirayu Hospital

Tehsil Road, Nakkar Khana, Gohar Mahal, Malipura, Peergate Chauraha, Lakherapura, Gujarpura, Neem Road

Retghat, Peergate, Pital Nagri, Sindhi Market, Jumerati, Aliganj, Chowki Imambada, Noormahal Road, Kumharpura

(East Division)

Time: 10:00 am to 04:00 pm

Reason: Departmental Work

Areas are as follows:

H.L. Passey Engineering, S.K. Industries, Champion Engineering Phase-II, Kamini Agrawal, Perfect Paper Product, SRD Steel Pvt. Ltd., Ocean Motors Pvt. Ltd., CI Automotors Pvt. Ltd.

Righill Electrics Pvt. Ltd., Manjeet Industries, Swastik Rubber, Fitwell Corporation, Vishwakarma Fabrication, Transtech & Fab, Press Com Industries

Punjabi Bagh, Gurunanak Pura, Surjeet Auto, Om Auto, etc.

Bagh Farhat Afza, Aishbagh, Janta Quarters, etc.

Dewki Nagar, Panna Nagar, Area around Seven Shops, etc.

(South Division)

Time: 10:00 am to 03:00 pm

Reason: Departmental Work

Areas are as follows:

Sakshi Dhaba, Mendora, Kerwa Dam, Krishi Sansthan

Dairy Estate, Barkhedi Khurd, Sanskar Valley School, Sharda Vihar, Kerwan Guest House

