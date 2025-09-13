WATCH: Tiger From Panna Reserve Spotted Resting Sipping Water Near Village; Visitors Capture Moment | FP Photo

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger from Madhya Pradesh’s Panna Tiger Reserve was spotted resting under a tree near Manour village on the Panna-Chhatarpur road, close to Lal Dabra outpost on National Highway-39.

The sudden sighting filled passersby with both fear and excitement. While some rushed away in panic, many others stopped to record videos and even tried to click selfies from a distance. These videos are now going viral on social media.

In the footage, the tiger appears calm and undisturbed. It can also be seen sipping water from the water sprinkler he is sitting nearby.

Additionally, the feline is seemingly unbothered with the crowd around.

Officials said that during the monsoon season, Panna Tiger Reserve remains closed for tourists and will reopen on October 1.

They explained that wild animals often move closer to human settlements in search of food and water during this period.

The forest department has urged people to maintain a safe distance from wild animals and avoid provoking or disturbing them in any way.

Visitors adore Tiger activities

The activities of big cats interests both the tourists and the netizens as they stop and watch the feline doing its normal chores.

Tiger from the Panna Tiger Reserve was spotted resting under a tree, visitors enjoy sight.#MadhyaPradesh #panna #Tigers #FPJ pic.twitter.com/EVks0gyPxg — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 13, 2025

The recent incident took place in the month of July, in which the tiger was also seen wandering freely in the woods of Panna Tiger Reserve amidst drizzles.

Witnessing the big cat enjoying a nice walk, the residents were left amazed and started to capture the moment in their cameras.