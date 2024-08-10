Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 10: Power To Remain Disrupted In H-Sector, JP Nagar, Sangam Talkies & More; Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on August 7 to facilitate essential PWD construction work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Area and Timings:

Area: Tool Hydro, Inder Engineering, Metal Junction, Airtech, Industries and nearest areas.

Time: 10:00 Am to 4:00 Pm

Area: 1 Sector, H-Sector, Patrika Press, Bhopal Wire and nearest areas.

Time: 10:00 Am to 1:00 Pm

Area: Sanskaar Valley School, Kervan Pump, Drury State, Barkhedi Khurd and nearest area

Time: 10:00 Am to 5:00 Pm

Area: Sakshi Dhaba, Mendora, Kerwa Dam, Sanatan and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 5:00 Pm

Area: Hotel Arch Manor, Hotel Amar Vilas, Jyoti Cinema, Danish House and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 12:00 Pm

Area: JP Nagar, Ganesh Mandir, Gour Market, Phoota Makbara and nearest areas.

Time: 6:00 Am to 8:00 Am

Area: MP Auto, Hotel Shivalik, Alpana Talkies, Hotel Taj and nearest areas.

Time: 6:00 Am to 8:00 Am

Area: Shakir Ali Hospital, Sangam Talkies, Alpana Tiraha, Hotel Sonali and nearest areas.

Time: 9:00 Am to 11:00 Am

The scheduled power interruptions are essential for maintenance purposes, ensuring the smooth operation of Bhopal's electricity system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to plan ahead and take necessary measures to manage the scheduled power outages. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation during this time, as it contributes to the overall reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical infrastructure.