 Accurate Springs Classical FIDE Rated Chess Tournament: Tvesha, Amogh Score Shock Wins
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 08:18 PM IST
Young talents Tvesha Jain and Amogh Desai stole the limelight, scoring shock victories over higher rated players in the second round of the Rs 2.50 lakh prize money Accurate Springs Classical FIDE Rated Chess tournament, organised by Indian Chess School at the Russian Centre for Science and Culture on Sunday.

On board 4, 13-year old Amogh Desai (Elo1124) recorded the biggest win of his career by crushing 4th seed Saurabh Lokhande (Elo1689) from the white side of a Scandinavian defense in just 29 moves.

A similar result was seen on board 6 where 9-year-old Tvesha Jain (Elo1121) shocked 6th seeded veteran CK Kolambkar (Elo1675) from the white side of the French Tarrasch opening in 35 moves.

A minor flutter was seen on board 19 where R Mithun (Elo1083) held the higher rated Deepak Soni (Elo1446) to a draw.

On the rest of the top boards, the seeded players won convincingly, including top-seeded IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni, Amardeep Bartakke, Pratik Shenvi.

These 3 players are among 38 players sharing the lead with 2 points. They are followed by 11 players with a score of 1.5

Key Results of Round 2 (points in brackets):

IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni (2) beat Raj Yuvan (1)

Aaradhay Parte (1) lost to Amardeep Bartakke (2)

Pratik Shenvi (2) beat Nilesh Deshpande (1)

Amogh Desai (2) beat Saurabh Lokhande (1)

Yash Kapadi (2) beat Advay Dhene (1)

Tvesha Jain (2) beat C K Kolambkar (1)

Arnav Kherdekar (2) beat Prranamya Panagaonkar (1)

Sumedh Kamble (1) lost to Om Gada (2)

Vishal Parab Ram (2) beat Mitansh Deshmukh (1)

Yatharth Jain (1) lost to Sudeep Pillai (2).

