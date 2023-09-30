FIDE Rated Chess Tournament: Seeded Players Sail Through

The top-seeded players sailed through in the first round of the Accurate Springs Classical FIDE Rated Chess tournament at the Russian Centre for Science and Culture on Saturday

Top seeds IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni, Amardeep Bartakke, Pratik Shenvi, Saurabh Lokhande, Yash Kapdi, and the other top 10 seeds had no difficulty in disposing off their opponents in the Rs 2,50, 000 tournament, being conducted by the Indian Chess School under the aegis of AICF (All India Chess Federation).

Among the notable surprises, the unrated Divyanshu Ranjan beat 18th seed Atharv Soni (Elo1459).

Chris Nazareth Isaiah had an upset win over 27th seed Aashray Rao (Elo1403).

Key Results of Round 1:

Ahaana Bahl (0) lost to IM Kulkarni, Vikramaditya (Elo 2208) (1)

Amardeep Bartakke (Elo1965)(1) beat Akash Gopal Shinde (0)

Amaya Roy lost to Shenvi Pratik (Elo 1813) (1)

Saurabh Lokhande (Elo 1689) (1) beat Anand, Ananya (0)

Anant Maheshwari (0) lost to Kapadi Yash (Elo1681) (1)

Kolambkar C K (Elo1675) (1) beat Aniket Kumar (0)

Arhaan Sonawala (0) lost to Kherdekar Arnav (Elo1639) (1)

Gada Om (Elo 1619) (1) beat Aryaman Bhushan Shirodkar (0)

Atharv Sanjay Apte (0) lost to Ram Vishal Parab (Elo1581) (1)

Sudeep Pillai (Elo 1568) (1) beat Avi Chugh (0)



