 FIDE Rated Chess Tournament: Seeded Players Sail Through
Top seeds IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni, Amardeep Bartakke, Pratik Shenvi, Saurabh Lokhande, Yash Kapdi, and the other top 10 seeds had no difficulty in disposing of their opponents

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 07:44 PM IST
The top-seeded players sailed through in the first round of the Accurate Springs Classical FIDE Rated Chess tournament at the Russian Centre for Science and Culture on Saturday

Top seeds IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni, Amardeep Bartakke, Pratik Shenvi, Saurabh Lokhande, Yash Kapdi, and the other top 10 seeds had no difficulty in disposing off their opponents in the Rs 2,50, 000 tournament, being conducted by the Indian Chess School under the aegis of AICF (All India Chess Federation).

Among the notable surprises, the unrated Divyanshu Ranjan beat 18th seed Atharv Soni (Elo1459).

Chris Nazareth Isaiah  had an upset win over 27th seed Aashray Rao (Elo1403).

Key Results of Round 1:
Ahaana Bahl (0) lost to IM Kulkarni, Vikramaditya (Elo 2208) (1)
Amardeep Bartakke (Elo1965)(1) beat  Akash Gopal Shinde (0)
Amaya Roy lost to Shenvi Pratik (Elo 1813) (1)
Saurabh Lokhande (Elo 1689)  (1) beat  Anand, Ananya (0)
Anant Maheshwari (0) lost to Kapadi Yash (Elo1681) (1)
Kolambkar C K (Elo1675) (1) beat Aniket Kumar (0)
Arhaan Sonawala (0) lost to  Kherdekar Arnav (Elo1639) (1)
Gada Om (Elo 1619)  (1) beat Aryaman Bhushan Shirodkar (0)
Atharv Sanjay Apte (0) lost to  Ram Vishal Parab (Elo1581) (1)
Sudeep Pillai (Elo 1568) (1) beat Avi Chugh (0)

