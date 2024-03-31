9th Open Swimmng Gala: Om Satam from Police Swimming Pool Sweeps With Five Gold Medals

Om Satam from Police Swimming Pool, made clean sweep with five golds with record-breaking efforts in the boys under-16 events of the MIG Cricket Club’s 9th Open Swimmng Gala, held at their swimming pool at Bandra on today. However, the Khar Gymkhana swimmers overall dominated the day’s show with Sanaya Shetty, who clinched five golds – all record breaking - to share the day’s honours along with her Khar Gymkhana senior Zara Bakshi, who scored a hat-trick of golds in the women’s under-30 category.

While Om won five golds in the 50m back stroke, 50m breast stroke, 50m free style, 100 m free style 100m and individual medley , and in the process rewrote records in all the events the boys under-16 events. While aqua queen Sanaya too bagged five golds, including three record-breaking golds. Zara topped 50m breast stroke, 50m butterfly as well as 100m individual medley- all by setting new marks.

The record-breakers were : Women (U-30): 50m Breast Stroke: Zara Bakshi (Khar Gym) –-00:35.62 secs. 50m Butterfly stroke: Zara Bakshi (Khar Gym)- 00:30.58 secs. 100m Individual medley: 01:10.95 secs. Girls U-16: Sanya Shetty (Khar Gym) - 3 NMR+1 BMR and Richika Shetty (MGMO)- 2NMR+1BMR.Girls U-14: Sannvi Deshwal (Otters Club)- 1 NMR. Boys U-16: Om Satam (PSP)- 5 NMR+1 BMR. And Shewet Poojary (PSP)- 1NMR+ 3 BMR. Boys U-6: Kiyaar Palande (PSP)-1 NMR.