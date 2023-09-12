 360 ONE Wealth Chess Series in Mumbai
These tournaments are exclusively designed for chess prodigies under the age of 15, providing them with a significant platform to showcase their talents and compete on a national and international level.

The Trophy for the 360 One Wealth All India Junior Grand Prix Chess Series was unveiled in the city on Tuesday in the presence of (L to R) IWM Bhagyashree Thipsay, Shilpa Bhagat pf 360 One Wealth, GM Pravin Thipsay and Praful Zaveri of Indian Chess School |

A prestigious series of four classical chess tournaments, 360 One Wealth All India Junior (Under-15) Grand Prix, of four classical chess tournaments, with a combined prize pool of Rs 10 lakhs, was launched at the Russian Centre for Science and Culture, in the city on Tuesday.

The tournaments, to be organised by the Indian Chess School, were announced in the presence of Dr. Elena Remizova, Vice—Consul and Director Russian Centre, Shilpa Bhagat of 360 One Wealth, GM Pravin Thipsay, IWM Bhagyashree Thipsay and Praful Zaveri of Indian Chess School.

These tournaments are exclusively designed for chess prodigies under the age of 15, providing them with a significant platform to showcase their talents and compete on a national and international level.

The tournaments will be held at the state-of-the-art academy of the Indian Chess School, located at the Russian Centre for Science & Culture and will follow a classical format with a 7-round Swiss league, featuring a time-control of 90 minutes + 30 seconds per player.

The tournaments will be recognised by the All India Chess Federation, Maharashtra Chess Association, and Mumbai District Chess Association. The performance of the players will be considered by FIDE (World Chess Federation) to determine their FIDE Ratings.

