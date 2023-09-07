FIDE Chess: Mumbai's Yash Dalal Achieves Top Ranking

Yash Dalal, a 9th-grade student at the American School of Bombay, has once again demonstrated his exceptional talent in the world of chess by achieving the highest International Blitz Rating awarded by FIDE (World Chess Federation) in the latest September rankings.

Yash's impressive blitz rating of 1348 is a testament to his dedication and prowess in the game.

Yash's remarkable journey to this prestigious achievement saw him face off against some of the toughest opponents in Bangkok, Thailand. During his journey to success, he achieved a significant milestone by defeating Siridanupath Gavin of Thailand, who had an Elo rating of 1394.

Yash Dalal now stands as one of the highest-rated junior blitz players in the city.

His coach, Durga Nagesh Guttula of SMCA , expressed immense pride in Yash's accomplishment, attributing it to his unwavering commitment and determination. Coach Guttula also extended his gratitude to Yash's parents, Nina Dalal and Sunil Dalal, for their unwavering support, acknowledging them as the pillars of Yash's success.



Yash Dalal is not resting on his laurels and is eagerly anticipating many more accolades in the future. He aspires to become one of the strongest junior chess players in India, aiming to follow in the footsteps of the current sensation, Pragnanandha.

Yash Dalal's achievement stands as an inspiration to all aspiring chess enthusiasts in India and beyond, and we eagerly await his continued success on the international chess stage.