28th Senior Women’s National Football Championship: Aishwarya Bhonde To Captain Maharashtra Team

Aishwarya Bhonde of Buldhana District has been appointed captain of the Maharashtra (WIFA) team that will be participating in the 28th Senior Women’s National Football Championship 2022-23 to be held at Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh from later this month, according to a WIFA media release. Payal Basude of Mumbai District is named as the Vice-Captain of the Maharashtra team.

The 22-member team will be under the guidance of Head Coach Nidhi, also from Mumbai District.

Under the supervision of coach Nidhi the players were put through strenuous training sessions for the past two weeks. The coach also made the team play a couple of matches in preparation for the strong challenges ahead.

Maharashtra is clubbed with Andaman and Nicobar Island, Bihar and hosts Himachal Pradesh in Group-F.

The team is being accompanied by the Head coach Nidhi, manager Dipskia Hiwale from Buldhana District and Physiotherapist Siddhi Baria of Thane District.

The 22-member Maharashtra team: Payal Basude (Vice-Captain), Mansi Samre, Nikita Jude, Pranita Nimkar, Priya Rathod, Nishka Parkash (all Mumbai); Anjali Barke, Rani Kadam, Vedangi Gandle, Reetika Sahani, Vaishnavi Barate, Aishwarya Jagtap, Urvi Salunkhe (all Pune), Riya Bolake, Sharvari Donkar, Arya More, Samrudhi Katkole, Sanika Patil (all Kolhapur); Aishwarya Bhonde (Captain), Sakshi Hiwale (both Buldhana), Snehal Ghadge (Satara), Prerna Meshram (Yavatmal).

Head coach: Nidhi (Mumbai). Manager: Dipskia Hiwale (Buldhana). Physio: Siddhi Baria (Thane).