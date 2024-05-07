27th Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 Cricket: Tanmay Mahansaria And Harsh Kadam Guide Rustomjee SC To Victory

Rustomjee SC Centre boosted by the brilliance of left-arm spinner Tanmay Mahansaria who grabbed a terrific match-winning figures of 10 wickets for 26 runs and captain and middle-order batsman Harsh Kadam who smashed an unbeaten 150 runs defeated Vasu Paranjpe CC Centre by an innings and 198 runs on the second day of their two-day first round match of the 27th Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 cricket tournament 2024, organised by Worli Sports Club under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at Central Maidan, Thane on Tuesday.

Vasu Paranjpe batters mesmerized by Tanmay’s (7 for 9 runs) teasing bowling were bundled out for a measly 40 all out in 25.4 overs in the first innings. Later, Rustomjee amassed a massive total of 313 for seven wickets declared in 61.2 overs. Harsh’s feisty knock came from 134 balls and contained 24 well-timed hits to the boundary ropes, which swelled their innings. Tanmay again worked his magic picking 3 wickets for 17 runs to dismiss the opposition for 75 all out in 36.4 overs and clinch a deserving win.

In another match, Club Aquaria Centre, Dahisar got the better of Payyade SC Centre on the first innings lead. Navi Mumbai SA Centre beat Shiv Sai Mandal Centre, New Tilak Nagar on the basis of taking the first innings lead. Challenge Sports Centre, Bhiwandi grabbed a 43-run first innings lead against Hendrepads Centre, Badlapur to snatch a win. Challenge SC batsman Shane Raza scored half centuries (54 and 56 runs) in both innings and was named ‘Player of the Match.

Brief scores: Vasu Paranjpe CC Centre (1st innings): 40 all out, 25.4 overs (Tanmay Mahansaria 7/9) and (2nd innings): 75 all out, 36.4 overs (Tanmay Mahansaria 3/17) Vs Rustomjee SC Centre 313 for 7 decl, 61.2 overs (Harsh Kadam 150*; Srijal Prakash 4/53). Result: Rustomjee CC Centre won by an innings and 198 runs.

Challenge Sports Centre, Bhiwandi (1st innings): 199 all out, 48.5 overs (Shane Raza 54; Ajay Gurjar 5/41; Pradnyan Bhosale 5/76) and (2nd innings): 156 for 5 decl, 39 overs (Shane Raza 56, Prajwal Taware 48) Vs Hendrepada Centre, Badlapur (1st innings): 182 all out, 61.3 overs (Ishaan Pathak batting 48; Sarth Patil 4/20) and (2nd innings): 27 for no loss. Result: Challenge SC won on 1st innings lead.

Payyade Sports Club (1st innings): 145 all out, 54.5 overs (Rudra Mehta 39; Chinmay Patil 5/40) and (2nd innings): 116 for 6, 31 overs (Harshit Bobade 43) Vs Club Aquaria, Dahisar 239 for 8, 49.3 overs (Shahid Khan 109). Result: Club Aquaria won on 1st innings lead.

Shiv Sai Mandal Centre, New Tilak Nagar (1st innings): 183 all out, 70.4 overs (Yashraj Kalaskar 87, Laraib Shaikh 41; Shree Dhanawade 3/43, Vedang Mishra 3/27) Vs Navi Mumbai SA Centre, Vashi (1st innings): 396 for 8, 79 overs (Pradnyakur Bhalerao 117*, Pugazh Sundarraj 94, Vedang Mishra 79, Sparsh Gholap 30; Shaurya Desai 3/100). Result: Navi Mumbai SA won on 1st innings lead.

Prabodhan Centre, Goregaon (1st innings): 324 for 6 decl, 82.3 overs (Laxman Vishwakarma 136*, Manveer Jain 110; Hridhaan Sakre 3/29) Vs Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana Club (1st innings): 185 for 5, 63 overs (Shreyash Khilare 73; Chinmay Dukhande 3/40). Result: Match drawn.

Vengsarkar Academy Elf Centre (1st innings): 260 for 8 decl, 95 overs (Devansh Ghodke 124*, Vansh Dhawangale 48; Aarav Yadav 4/52) Vs Sassanian CC (1st innings): 238 for 4, 55 overs (Aarav Yadav 86*, Vedant Jadhav 56*, Dhairya Patil 39; Vedant Jadhav 2/74). Result: Match drawn.