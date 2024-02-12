13th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket: 32 Teams In The Fray For Oriental Insurance Tournament

Thirty-two office and institution teams will be participating in the 13th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament, organised by Oriental Insurance under the aegis of MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) and to be played at the different cricket ground, in Mumbai starting from Thursday, February 15.

The tournament consists of two events, Elite Division and Plate Division. Sixteen teams will compete for the top honours in the Elite Division, which for teams which consists of employed players, while the remaining 16 teams will participate in the Plate Division, specially organised for teams represented by junior Mumbai players, according to a media release issued by Jitendra Ingle, Secretary of Oriental Insurance Sports Club.

“We are grateful to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), and in particular Ajinkya Naik the Hon. Gen. Secretary, Armaan Malick the Hon. Treasurer, Sandeep Vichare, Dipen Parikh, and MCA Apex Council members, HPCL, and New India Assurance for extending their whole-hearted support for the smooth and successful conduct of this tournament,” Ingle mentioned in the release.

Further explain the reason for the two divisions, Ingle said, “In the Elite Division only players employed with the particular office will be eligible to represent their respective teams. The main intention of organising the Plate Division is to motivate office clubs to provide a platform to young talented players of Mumbai. The offices have the liberty to select upcoming talented players, either through scholarships or on a contractual basis to represent their respective office teams.”

Hosts Oriental Insurance will meet Dream Mills CC in the first round Group-C match at Plot No. 9 ground, Cross Maidan on Thursday morning at 9.30 am. A total of eight matches will be played in each round.

The second will be played of February 20 and the third round on February 23. The semi-finals between the top four teams will be played on February 29 and the grand final on March 6.

All the Matches will be played as per the New Model Rules of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

The participating teams:

Elite Division - Group-A: Emerck CC, Chougle SC, Cipla SC, Automotive Engineering CC.

Group-B: New India Assurance, Mumbai Police, Dharamji Morarajee CC, Vihang CC.

Group-C: Oriental Insurance CC, Dream Mills, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra.

Group-D: HPCL, IDBI, Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India.

Plate Division – Group-A: Satellite Group, Reserve Bank of India, Times of India, Mumbai Port Trust.

Group-B: BARC, PF Cricket Club, Arupit Tigers, GIC Recreation Club.

Group-B: MTNL CC, BMC CC, United Patni, BEST CC.

Group-D: Mazgaon CC, Air India, Larsen & Tubro, Abhudaya Bank.

For more information:

Jitendra Ingle -- +91 9819562589