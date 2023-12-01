12th Pro Classic 6-Red Snooker Tournament 2023: NSCI’s Ajinkya Yelve Emerges Champion

Ajinkya Yelve of NSCI in grand fashion emerged champion as he enjoyed smooth sailing to cruise past Vishal Kadam of Amanora Club, Pune coasting to straight frames 5-0 victory in a one-sided best-of-9-frame final of the Islam Gymkhana organized 12th Pro Classic 6-Red Snooker Tournament 2023, and played at the Islam Gymkhana billiards hall.

The versatile Yelve was on a roll and grabbed every opportunity to accumulate the points in building small, but useful breaks dash the aspirations of Kadam by carving out a 26-19, 43-38, 32-30, 34-15 and 48-6 victory without much ado.

Earlier, Yelve halted the excellent winning run of Tata Sports Club’s L.S. Mahatre by coasting to a comfortable win in five frames, in the best-of-7-frame semi-finals. Yelve had things very much in control and carved out a well-deserved 31-0, 21-46, 31-13, 38-1 and 38-11 victory with a degree of comfort.

In the second semi-final, Kadam was in his elements and marched to a quick win against Nilesh Kobnak of Willingdon Sports Club in straight frames. The Pune cueist potted steadily and with perfect selection of shots did well to script an authoritative 47-11, 50-16, 36-22 and 35-2 win.

Chief Guest, former two-time Asian snooker champion Yasin Merchant presented champion Yelve with the winners’ trophy and a cash award of Rs 25,000. Merchant handed Kadam the runners-up trophy and a cash prize of Rs 12,000. Both the losing semi-finalists Nilesh Kobnak and L.S. Mahatre took home a cash award of Rs 6,000 each.

Results – Semi-finals (best-of-7): Ajinkya Yelve (NSCI) bt L.S. Mahatre (Tata SC) 4-1 (31-0, 21-46, 31-13, 38-1, 38-11);

Vishal Kadam (Amanora Club, Pune) bt Nilesh Kobnak (Willingdon Sports Club) 4-0 (47-11, 50-16, 36-22, 35-2).