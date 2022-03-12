'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa will find an audience in everyone': Shaheer Sheikh spills the beans on his new show

Shaheer Sheikh is embarking on a new journey with Rajan Shahi's new show 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa'.

Set in Agra, the show revolves around three brothers - Krishna, Chiranjeev and Nakul, and their undying bond. The actor and the ace producer both feel that the show will be able to build a connection with the audience for its relatable content.

While Rajan said, "In 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa', the audience will get to see how a carefree, happy-go-lucky Krishna changes when he has to take up the responsibilities of his elder brother. It shows that life never goes as planned, and you need to change as per the situation. I am sure the audience will love it and will be able to relate to the characters and the story."

Shaheer mentioned, "'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa' will find an audience in everybody as the story is intriguing, which drew me towards the show. Portraying Krishna’s character is challenging but has been an utmost joyful experience. I am glad that the creators believed in me for bringing Krishna’s character to life, and I am sure that the audience will instantly form a connection with him."

'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa' will air on Star Bharat from March 14 onwards. It also features Anuj Sachdeva, Kinshuk Vaidya, Hiba Nawab, Sucheta Khanna, Pallavi Pradhan, Mehul Buch, and Somesh Agarwal among others.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 05:20 PM IST