Watch 'Yatri Kripya Dhyan Dein' Trailer: Shweta Basu Prasad freaks Shaheer Sheikh out in this intriguing thriller

Popular television actor Shaheer Sheikh will be seen sharing screen space with Shweta Basu Prasad in a short film titled 'Yatri Kripya Dhyan Dein'.

The upcoming project will follow the story of Sumit (played by Shaheer), a charming man in his 30s, who is driving home in his new car. On his way, he meets Nandita (played by Shweta), a hitchhiker. Replete with twists and turns, what unfolds is a series of nail-biting events between the two.

Sharing the film's trailer, Shaheer and Shweta, on Monday, took to their respective Instagram handles and gave a glimpse of their movie.

"Sometimes meeting a stranger cab be eventful...! Watch the trailer of my new short film with Shaheer," Shweta captioned the clip.

The short film is created by Big Banner Films. "At Big Banner Films, we aim to create stories that our audiences can relate to and find entertaining, and 'Yatri Kripya Dhyan Dein' does just that. It is encouraging to see that our creative vision has been brought to life through this title, which is helmed by the highly talented writer-director Abhinav Singh", said Shaneem Zayed, producer, Big Banner Films.

'Yatri Kripya Dhyan Dein' is helmed by Abhinav and will be out on Amazon miniTV on February 24.

