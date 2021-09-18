'It took almost three days to sink in': Shaheer Sheikh on becoming a dad

Popular television actor Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor, who tied the knot in October, 2020, were blessed with a baby girl last week.

The actor, who will be celebrating his first wedding anniversary next month, recently told Pinkvilla that he feels overwhelmed to acknowledge the fact that he’s the father of a little girl now.

Unable to describe his feelings in words, he told the entertainment portal, “I thought I have lived a few years on this planet and have experienced a lot of emotions. But when I held my little one in my arms, I can’t describe it - it was something else. I have never ever felt anything close to that, and it took almost three days to sink in.”

“I had no clue what’s happening to me emotionally and mentally," he added saying that they’re yet to name their baby.

Last month, pictures of their baby shower have surfaced online. Ruchikaa can be seen wearing a purple gown while Shaheer opted for casuals as they posed with family and friends in adorable frames.

Shaheer tied the knot with Ruchikaa just three days after he announced his engagement on Instagram in 2020.

The couple had settled for a court marriage amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They reportedly dated for a year and a half after meeting on the sets of ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’.

For the unversed, Ruchikaa is the Creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd. She's also acted in films like 'Veere Di Wedding' and 'Laila Majnu'.

Shaheer made his television debut in 2009 with "Kya Mast Hai Life" and has appeared in shows like "Mahabharat: (2013-14 series).

"I was ambitious of giving a good life to my family, and the people who are with me. Because when you have seen difficult times in your life, you want to work hard and make sure your family doesn't go through the same phase again," he said.

Meanwhile on work front, Shaheer is a part of the ongoing show "Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani".

The upcoming track of the show reveals how Shaheer as Dev and Sonakshi (played by Erica Fernandes) have started taking each other for granted.

Shaheer is currently seen in "Pavitra Rishta 2" alongside Ankita Lokhande. Ankita reprises her role as Archana while actor Shaheer Sheikh is set to essay Manav, the character originally played by late Sushant Singh Rajput, and later Hiten Tejwani.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 11:52 AM IST