Urmila Matondkar to judge dance reality show alongside Remo Dsouza

Actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar will be seen judging the new season of 'DID Super Moms'

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 05:54 PM IST
Actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar will be seen judging the new season of 'DID Super Moms' alongside choreographer-filmmaker Remo Dsouza.

On judging 'DID Supermoms', Urmila said, "I am coming back to a reality show on a Hindi GEC after 15 years and I am extremely excited about this new journey with 'DID Super Moms'."

"I am really happy being a part of this show as it gives opportunities to women who are looking forward to following their passion and achieving their dreams in the world of dance. For me, this show is a beautiful way of celebrating womanhood and that's why it's special. I am looking forward to judging this show alongside Remo Dsouza and witnessing some wonderful performances by this season's Super Moms."

The auditions have already started across the country. It has taken place in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Guwahati and it saw fantastic participation by some talented Super Moms.

'DID Super Moms' is all set to premiere soon on Zee TV.

