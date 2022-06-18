Sriti Jha reveals viral poem about being asexual is NOT about her: 'It was cathartic to me'

A year ago, 'Kumkum Bhagya' fame Sriti Jha's poem about being asexual had gone viral on the internet. The actress has now revealed that the poem was not really about her, but it was a 'cathartic' experience.

During an interaction with Indian Express, Sriti revealed that since the poem was in first person, people thought that the content was about her.

"I have written poems about the LGBTQ community and I understand that because it was written in first person, many felt it was about me. I have written a couple of more poems and that’s when a poet Daniyal told me that I may be taking the voice away from the people and their important stories by putting them in the first person," she said.

She added, "The poem comforted me in many ways because I have gone through a phase when I felt I wasn’t understood and felt the pressure of being cool like others. I think it was very cathartic to me but no, the poem is not about me."

When asked if she lost out on dating prospects due to her poem going viral, Sriti said, "Not really and if people are so judgmental then it was good riddance."

Sriti shared that she started writing poems back in 2017 when she was bedridden due to tuberculosis.

Sriti Jha became a household name with her character 'Pragya' on the show 'Kumkum Bhagya', which also starred Shabir Ahuwalia, Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul.

She made her acting debut in 2007 with Disney India’s series 'Dhoom Machao Dhoom'. She later featured in shows 'Shaurya Aur Suhani' and 'Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava'.