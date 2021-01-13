Watch: 'Kumkum Bhagya' actress Sriti Jha recites heart touching poem about being asexual; video goes viral

Television actress Sriti Jha, popularly known for her role in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kumkum Bhagya', is currently going viral on the internet for an old video, where she's seen reciting a heart touching poem about being an asexual. The poem penned by Jha is titled 'Confessions of a Romantic Asexual' and the actress had recited it at the Kommune India Spoken Fest in Mumbai, last year.
In the viral video, she's seen getting emotional as she details her turmoil of being an asexual person. She also talks about consent and the Me Too movement.
At the end of her poem, Jha sings, "I am asexual, I am not the only one..."
Check out the video here:
Reacting to the viral video, a user commented, "I’ve no words to say at all, I was a fan of her for her TV serials but I started to respect and adore her for bravery, speech and acceptance. Lots of love and respect."
"Love can be possible without sex and kisses that's what this video is about and that I actually believe , I'm not asexual but lot of support to them, express your identity and explore," wrote another user.
A comment read: "Amazing. Takes guts to do that in front of a crowd and especially in this country."
Actress Sriti Jha plays the lead character Pragya in the show 'Kumkum Bhagya', which also stars Shabir Ahuwalia, Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul.
Sriti Jha made her acting debut in 2007 with Disney India’s series 'Dhoom Machao Dhoom'. She later featured in shows 'Shaurya Aur Suhani' and 'Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava'.