Watch: 'Kumkum Bhagya' actress Sriti Jha recites heart touching poem about being asexual; video goes viral

Television actress Sriti Jha, popularly known for her role in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kumkum Bhagya', is currently going viral on the internet for an old video, where she's seen reciting a heart touching poem about being an asexual. The poem penned by Jha is titled 'Confessions of a Romantic Asexual' and the actress had recited it at the Kommune India Spoken Fest in Mumbai, last year.

In the viral video, she's seen getting emotional as she details her turmoil of being an asexual person. She also talks about consent and the Me Too movement.

At the end of her poem, Jha sings, "I am asexual, I am not the only one..."

Check out the video here: