Siddharth Nigam spills the beans on his relationship status, talks about his love life

Actor Siddharth Nigam, best known for starring in Aamir Khan's 'Dhoom 3', recently made his debut as a singer. He recently unveiled his first single ‘Tum Mili’ and besides starring in the music video, the actor has even written and sung the song.

In an exclusive interview with the Free Press Journal, Siddharth shares his experience of working on the song, coming out of his comfort zone and he also spills the beans on his love life.

Siddharth says that working on the love song 'Tum Mili' was a refreshing experience as it was something that he hadn’t tried before. "I always wanted to do something for my fans to thank them for the love and support they have given me over the years. Tum Mili is a gift to them so I wanted it to be perfect. I haven’t written a song before or even sung one, so, seeing my efforts and love being turned into a beautiful melody was truly the best feeling in a while. There were bumps, but I had the support of everyone around me, my mother and my fans who encouraged me to keep moving forward. So, overall, it was a unique and thrilling experience."

The actor shares that it was the love from his fans that gave birth to 'Tum Mili'. "They always used to request me to sing a cover for a song while I was learning guitar. So, Tum Mili came into existence because I wanted to give my fans something in return for all the faith they have put in me. I just sat down one day and started writing down words that came from the bottom of my heart. Hence, Tum Mili was born. I never knew at the time that Tum Mili would become so big, but it is all thanks to the tremendous love I have gotten so far," Siddharth gushes.

In one of his Instagram posts, Siddharth had said that he has come out of his comfort zone for 'Tum Mili'. Asked if it was challenging, the actor explains, "It was challenging but it also was very fun. The thought of singing for millions of viewers made me nervous but it also gave me butterflies. I cannot hit the right notes even when I am singing in the bathroom. I am a terrible bathroom singer. But with Tum Mili, I wanted to do justice to every line and every note and that urged me to practice more, work harder on it and sing the song to the T. So, I would say that coming out of my comfort zone was difficult, but it taught me that with hard work, what previously seemed impossible can be achieved."

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

'Tum Mili' is a love song that revolves around a guy expressing his love for his girlfriend. Siddharth often makes headlines for his rumoured relationships and fans are always eager to know about his love life. When asked if he is in a relationship, Siddharth says, "I do not currently have anyone with me to have a love life. My love is my mother and my work and right now and I am happy with those."

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Siddharth, 21, has been a part of TV shows and films as well over the years. The actor says that he always wanted to act and he used to enact Bollywood dialogues and scenes as a kid. Talking about his journey, Siddharth says, "I have been working on my acting skills for as long as I can remember. I guess this hard work paid off as I was blessed with so many good projects. I did not know that I would get so much love from everyone for the serials and movies that I have done so far. It has been a great journey where I learned the importance of having dreams. Because if you don’t dream, you won’t achieve it. I dreamt of becoming an actor and in return, I got more than what I asked for. So, I am very humbled by it and hope that this continues further."

The actor reveals that he will soon be seen on the big screens once again. "I have always loved the Hindi film industry and Bollywood movies are the reason why I wanted to pursue acting in the first place. So, obviously, I want to work full-fledged in Bollywood and do some good movies. Currently, I am in talks with a few and I hope they work out so that I can come up with some amazing stuff for my fans and everyone who would love to watch me on the big screen. So it may be very soon that you will see me on the big screen," he signs off.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 03:05 PM IST