Watch: Siddharth Nigam shares health update after being diagnosed with dengue, says 'I am doing fine'

Television actor Siddharth Nigam, who recently informed his fans that he is hospitalised, shared a video for his fans and thanked them for their wishes.

Siddharth, who played the role of young Aamir Khan in 'Dhoom 3', has been admitted to the hospital due to dengue. He had given this information to the fans through social media.

In a recent Instagram post, Siddharth wrote that though his platelet count might have dropped but his strength hasn't, and he's deriving the power to bounce back through his fans.

Along with his video, he wrote, "This is your boy reporting straight from the hospital, I am resting and doing fine, so what my platelets level are going down, your well wishes are keeping my strength up. Will be better soon. Thanks for all the prayers and wishes."

Loading View on Instagram

On the work front, Siddharth was last seen in 'Hero-Gaab Mode On' with his brother Abhishek Nigam. After the show went off-air, he was seen in a few music video projects. Siddharth started his career working in advertisements.

His co-actor from the television show 'Hero: Gayab Mode On', Samriddhi, is also hospitalised due to foot infection.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 04:21 PM IST