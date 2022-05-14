Sexy Rubina Dilaik sets the internet ablaze as she chills by the pool in a skimpy green bikini

Actress and 'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina Dilaik on Saturday set the internet ablaze with her sexy pictures.

The 'Shakti' actress took to her Instagram handle to share pictures where she is seen posing inside the pool, donning a skimpy green bikini.

The actress is currently in Goa.

Rubina, who was body-shamed for gaining weight post-COVID, told The Free Press Journal that she does not fear being vulnerable anymore. “It somehow gives me strength when I honestly try and seek something which can inspire others' lives in the process,” she says.

She further adds that it isn’t rare but rather tricky for actors to speak about body positivity. “The entire beauty industry is hinged on a few manmade standards. Most of all its actors who have been told that they have to subscribe to these standards. Body image issues are so pervasive that it's difficult to talk about it without sounding hypocritical,” says Rubina.

Meanwhile on work front, Rubina Dilaik is all set to be part of the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'.

The new season will see host Rohit Shetty and contestants heading towards Cape Town for the new adventure and some exceptional stunts.

Rubina is all excited to be part of the show and facing the challenges, as she says: "I have endured many obstacles in life that have made me stronger, and I am very motivated and excited to be on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'."

She adds: "I am confident that with Rohit Shetty sir's guidance, I will be able to achieve more than I have set for myself. Much love to all my fans and I want them to support me in this new endeavour."

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 05:00 PM IST