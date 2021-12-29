'I want to meet the genius and...': 'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina Dilaik slams netizen for badly editing her old photo

Popular actress and 'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina Dilaik recently called out a social media user who badly edited one of her photos and posted on social media.

Taking to her Instagram account, Rubina shared the particular photo and gave a befitting reply to the netizen.

She wrote, "I want to meet the genius who edited the 'left' picture.... And ask how badly beaten up was he/she with life."

Take a look at her post here:

The fan-edited post features Rubina's throwback picture, and it's captioned as, "The struggle is real."

Rubina's reply clearly indicated that she got irked by the edited image.

Meanwhile, Rubina, on Wednesday, shared a glimpse of her 'beach workout'.

Rubina rose to fame as Radhika Shastri in the show 'Chotti Bahu', and Soumya Singh, a transgender woman in 'Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'.

On the work front, Rubina recently featured alongside singer Inder Chahal in the music video 'Shah Rukh Khan'. It is a song in which the girl seeks time and attention from her boyfriend.

She is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film 'Ardh'. The project marks the directorial debut of music composer singer Palaash Muchhal.

'Ardh' also features popular TV actor Hiten Tejwani and actor Rajpal Yadav.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 06:45 PM IST