Cannes 2022: TV actress Helly Shah stuns in a shimmery gown with plunging neckline for red carpet debut

Actress Helly Shah, best known for her roles in TV shows such as 'Swaragini' and 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2', made her red carpet debut at Cannes Film Festival this year.

As per an earlier statement, Helly was present to unveil the poster of her debut feature film titled 'Kaya Palat' at the 75th edition of the prestigious film festival. She was simultaneously representing L’Oréal Paris.

Helly took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures posing in a shimmery green-hued gown with a cape and plunging neckline.

She captioned it as, “Thankful and Grateful. Debut at Cannes couldn’t have been a better one... Thank you @lorealparis for making it the PERFECT one.”

Prior to Helly, Hina Khan of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fame represented the Indian TV industry at Cannes in 2019. Reportedly, she will walk the red carpet of Cannes 2022 as well.

Apart from TV stars, a slew of Bollywood stars, including Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde, R. Madhavan, and AR Rahman, were also present at the film festival, which is scheduled to take place from May 17 to May 28.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 09:12 AM IST