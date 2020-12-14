What do you find when you Google 'Is Google down?'

In what comes as a major outage for the tech giant, most Google services — including Gmail and YouTube — stopped working on Monday (December 14) evening.

As on the time of writing, Google is yet to officially respond, however, the status page for its services seems to have acknowledged the issue.

However, in a mildly flabbergasting search result, users were greeted by a prompt reaction from Google if they made a Google search with the query "Is Google down?" on the search engine.

Google promptly replies with a curt "No" in response to the query "Is Google down?"