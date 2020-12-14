'We're all clear folks!': Google restores all services, thanks users for 'staying'

In a massive outage for the tech giant, Google services including Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive, Google Docs, Maps, Adwords and Adsense, Google Pay, Google Home, Nest and Google’s Chromecast abruptly went down on Monday evening, impacting several users from across the world.
Gmail users found themselves being greeted with a “Temporary Error” message.
It stated: "We’re sorry, but your account is temporarily unavailable. We apologise for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes.
Google acknowledged the issue with Gmail at 5:25 PM on this day and had sorted the issue out by 6:22 PM in the evening, when it said that the problem was fixed for the "vast majority" of users.
The status page for Google's services posted a notice of acknowledgement, which stated that "system reliability is a top priority at Google" and that the company is "making continuous improvements" to make the system better.
"The problem with Gmail should be resolved for the vast majority of affected users. We will continue to work towards restoring service for the remaining affected users, but no further updates will be provided on the Google Workspace Status Dashboard. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better," the notice, posted at 6:22 PM on the status page, read.
Similar messages were posted on the status pages for all other Google services which were experiencing the outage, with the statuses now signalling green for 'fully operational' status.
"At its peak, the status page for Google’s services was a sea of red, to indicate they were all suffering an outage. All services are now green indicating that they’re fully operational," The Verge reported.
The Twitter handle for Google Workspace also posted a positive message for its followers.
"We're all clear folks! Thanks for staying with us," it read.
According to website health tracker Downdetector, users around the world are experiencing the problem, which peaked around 5 PM.
The list of services affected by the widespread outage seems to be — YouTube, Gmail, Google Search, Google Drive, Google Classroom, Google Docs, and YouTube TV, among other services.
The other major services affected are Google Calendar, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Google Sites, Google Groups, Google Hangouts, Google Chat, Google Meet, Google Vault, Currents, Google Keep, Google Tasks, Google Voice, and Google Cloud Search.
So basically, almost all of Google's web-based services were down.
Not just this, several users also reported that a number of daily tasks were affected when 'smart home' automation synced to Google services ran into the technical snag.