Twitter to launch new ‘blue tick’ verification policy on January 20

It added that this new policy will lay the foundation for future improvements by defining what verification means, who is eligible for verification and why some accounts might lose verification "to ensure the program is more equitable".

Twitter said based on the feedback, it has updated some areas of its verification policy.

The social media platform has updated its definition to no longer require a profile bio or header image, updated its references to Wikipedia to better align with the encyclopedias' published standards for notability and article quality, and clarified the titles of the 'News' category to include 'News and Journalists' and the 'Sports' category to include 'Sports and esports' to be more inclusive.

Twitter has also added a reference in its 'Entertainment' category to more clearly include digital content creators.

"We heard feedback that measuring the minimum follower count requirement on a per-country basis wasn't always the right approach, so we've updated this to be on a per-region basis to make our follower count requirements less susceptible to spam and more equitable across geographies," it said.

Users will be able to access the self-serve application process through the Account Settings page on the web and in-app. The process will include asking applicants to select a category for their verified status and confirming their identity via links and other supporting materials.

"We plan to use both automated and human review processes to ensure that we are reviewing applications thoughtfully and in a timely manner. We also plan to give people the option to share demographic information after completing the new verification application so that we can better measure and improve the equity of our verification process," it added.

Twitter said it has started rolling out profile labels for political candidates, government accounts and state-affiliated media.