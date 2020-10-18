‘Today at Apple’ comes to India, now users to get free music and digital photography classes

In India, users can now view the schedule on Apple Store online and register for the sessions. Local photographers with whom customers can look forward to sessions include Siddhartha Joshi, Avani Rai, Anurag Banerjee, Prarthna Singh, and Hashim Badani. While, the music skill sessions will be led by Raja Kumari, Prateek Kuhad, DIVINE, Lisa Mishra, and Aditi Ramesh. In addition, there will also be photography and music sessions led by Apple's creative professionals.

In addition to Today at Apple online, engraving will also be available from October 17 in English for AirPods, iPad, and Apple Pencil, and seven regional languages including Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Bengali, Tamil, and Kannada and emojis for AirPods.

These creative and educational sessions are held all over the world and are led by Apple Creative Professionals and, at times, world-class artists, photographers, and musicians, teaching sessions from basics and how-to lessons to professional-level programmes.