Apple India online store down? Here's what we know

Ahead of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders, the Apple Store is currently under maintenance with its screen stating that it the store is currently updating and it will be back soon.

The pre-orders will initially begin in Australia, China, Germany, Japan, United Kingdom and United States. In India, the pre-orders will begin from October 23. The sale will start on October 30 in the country.

The online Apple store in India is also offering an exciting deal on iPhone 11 as part of the Diwali offer. Apple will give out free AirPods on the purchase of iPhone 11 which will be priced at Rs 54,900 during the sale starting October 17.