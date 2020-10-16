Apple India online store down? Here's what we know

Ahead of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders, the Apple Store is currently under maintenance with its screen stating that it the store is currently updating and it will be back soon.
The pre-orders will initially begin in Australia, China, Germany, Japan, United Kingdom and United States. In India, the pre-orders will begin from October 23. The sale will start on October 30 in the country.
The online Apple store in India is also offering an exciting deal on iPhone 11 as part of the Diwali offer. Apple will give out free AirPods on the purchase of iPhone 11 which will be priced at Rs 54,900 during the sale starting October 17.
Apple this week launched four new iPhone 12 models with 5G capability.
The top versions -- iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max -- will be available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue, starting at Rs 119,900 and Rs 129,900, respectively.
iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in blue, green, black, white and red colours, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900, respectively.
