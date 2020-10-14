iPhone 11, SE, XR prices in India reduced after Apple launches iPhone 12 series

Just hours after launching the iPhone 12 in India, Apple has cut the price of iPhone 11 and a few other models.

The iPhone 11 now starts at Rs 54,900 for 64GB storage model in India. The iPhone 11 with the new price is available on Apple’s newly announced online store in India. Alongside, the iPhone 11 Apple has also reduced prices of some other models as well.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 11, which is now being assembled by Foxconn at its Chennai manufacturing plant, has a powerful dual-camera system, fastest-ever A13 Bionic chip with third-generation neural engine and all-day battery life to help you with the most daunting tasks.

Featuring the toughest glass ever in a smartphone, iPhone 11 is rated IP68 for water resistance (up to two metres for up to 30 minutes) and is protected against accidental spills from common liquids such as coffee and soda.

Apple on Tuesday announced the launch of four new phones, all equipped with 5G, which means that they can connect to the next-generation high-speed wireless network. The new phones launched at a virtual event broadcast from Apple's headquarters in Cupertino- include the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and a new, smaller, iPhone 12 mini. In addition, the tech giant also introduced new audio equipment including the HomePod Mini smart speaker.

Here’s a look at the new prices of some of the old iPhone models:

iPhone SE (2020) 64GB storage: Rs 39,900

iPhone SE (2020) 128GB storage: Rs 44,900

iPhone SE (2020) 256GB storage: Rs 54,900

iPhone XR 64GB storage: Rs 47,900

iPhone XR 128GB storage: Rs 52,900

iPhone 11 64GB storage: Rs 54,900

iPhone 11 128GB storage: Rs 59,900

iPhone 11 256GB storage: Rs 69,900