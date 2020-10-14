Apple launches four 5G iPhones: Here is how much iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will cost in India

Apple on Tuesday introduced a new lineup of four 5G-compatible iPhone 12 smartphones at a virtual event broadcast from Apple`s headquarters in Cupertino.

Apple launched iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max models. The elevated new design of the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini are as beautiful as they are durable, the company announced.

iPhone 12 will be available in India beginning October 30. Pre-orders for iPhone 12 begin from October 16 and availability from October 23 globally. iPhone 12 mini will be available for pre-order beginning November 6 and in stores beginning November 13.

Specifications

Apple's iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new lidar sensor on the back, a technology first introduced on the iPad Pro in March.

The newly designed iPhone 12 models feature expansive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays for a brighter, more immersive viewing experience, and a new Ceramic Shield front cover, providing the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone.

The Apple-designed A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, powers every experience on iPhone 12, and coupled with an advanced dual-camera system, delivers meaningful new computational photography features and the highest quality video in a smartphone.

iPhone 12 models also introduce MagSafe, offering high-powered wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone.

iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max Prices in India (Apple Online Store Prices)

iPhone 12 - Starts at Rs 79,900 (64GB, 128GB and 256GB versions available in blue, green, black, white and red colours)

iPhone 12 Mini - Starts at Rs 69,900 (64GB, 128GB and 256GB versions available in blue, green, black, white and red colours)

iPhone 12 Pro - Starts at Rs 1,19,900 (128GB, 256GB and 512GB versions available in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue colours)

iPhone 12 Pro Max - Starts at Rs 129,900 (128GB, 256GB and 512GB versions available in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue colours)

(With agencies)