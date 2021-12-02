Tesla launches all-electric 'Cyberquad' for kids

San Francisco: EV maker Tesla has launched a four-wheel ATV (all-terrain vehicle) called Cyberquad for kids for $1,900. The all-electric Cyberquad for kids is available to order on Tesla website currently in the US, and will begin shipping in two to four weeks.

"Inspired by our iconic Cybertruck design, the four-wheel ATV features a full steel frame, cushioned seat and adjustable suspension with rear disk braking and LED light bars," Tesla said on its website.

Powered by a lithium-ion battery with up to 15 miles of range and a configurable top speed of 10 mph, "Cyberquad for Kids is suitable for anyone 8-years old and up," the company informed.

The surprise announcement came more than two year after Tesla announced a Cyberquad ATV to compliment its futuristic Cybertruck. There are three speed settings: 5mph, 10mph, and 5mph in reverse.

According to Tesla, it will take up to 5 hours to completely charge the kid's ATV, and the battery range can be affected by a user's weight, the terrain and the speed setting. When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck prototype in 2019, it featured a butterfly steering wheel, or what Tesla calls a "yoke" wheel. Tesla is expected to bring the Cybertruck to the market by the end of next year, but Musk said that he will give a product roadmap update early in 2022.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 11:09 PM IST