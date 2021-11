Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $1.05 billion and exercised option to buy 2.15 million shares, U.S. securities filings showed on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 12:38 PM IST