Realme announces the launch of Realme X2 and Buds Air in India

Realme Buds Air

The Realme Buds Air were first teased last month during the launch of Realme’s flagship device X2 Pro. These truly wireless earbuds come with features like auto-connection, Google’s fast pair protocol, gaming mode, two microphones, low latency and 12mm bass boost driver.

Realme claims that these buds can offer up to 3 hours of battery backup with a single charge and an additional up to 17 hours thanks to the built-in battery in the charging case. The charging case can be charged via Type C cable and also support wireless charging.