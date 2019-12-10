Realme X2, Realme X2 Star Wars edition, and Realme Buds Air to launch in India on Dec 17

Smartphone brand Realme has been keeping quite busy of late. A couple of months back, when the company announced Realme XT, it’s CEO Madhav Sheth teased a new smartphone powered by Snapdragon 730G SoC slated to launch in December.

The company has now confirmed that the Realme XT 730G will now be launched in India as Realme X2 on December 17th. The X2 is a gaming-centric mid-budget Android smartphone that is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC.