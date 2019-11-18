Realme X2 Pro bookings begin via 'Blind Order' sale; here's all you need to know about the phone

Realme is all set to launch its flagship X2 Pro along with Realme 5s and Realme Youth Buds wireless on November 20 in India. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is giving opportunity to prospective customers to order the handset from today.

Last week, the company had teased a ‘blind order’ sale for the early buyers of Realme X2 Pro. The sale, which is taking place through the Realme India website, Realme.com. According to bgr.in, For this, customers have to make a payment of Rs 1,000 at the time of booking. After this, between November 20 and November 21, these customer will need to pay the outstanding amount of the smartphone. Once they do the full payment, the company will dispatch the smartphone to the address given by the customer. As noted in the terms and conditions, only first 855 customers will benefit from this offer.