Realme X2 Pro bookings begin via 'Blind Order' sale; here's all you need to know about the phone

Realme is all set to launch its flagship X2 Pro along with Realme 5s and Realme Youth Buds wireless on November 20 in India. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is giving opportunity to prospective customers to order the handset from today.
Last week, the company had teased a ‘blind order’ sale for the early buyers of Realme X2 Pro. The sale, which is taking place through the Realme India website, Realme.com. According to bgr.in, For this, customers have to make a payment of Rs 1,000 at the time of booking. After this, between November 20 and November 21, these customer will need to pay the outstanding amount of the smartphone. Once they do the full payment, the company will dispatch the smartphone to the address given by the customer. As noted in the terms and conditions, only first 855 customers will benefit from this offer.
Realme X2 Pro specifications
The Realme X2 Pro is a flagship smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X2 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Fluid display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.
The display has a waterdrop notch design, offers 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display of Realme X2 Pro also supports HDR10+ and full coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space. The display also includes a fingerprint reader, which will unlock the phone in 0.23 seconds. There is a quad-camera setup at the back including a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 20x hybrid zoom support, an 8-megapixel sensor with a super wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Featuring a 4,000mAh battery, the Realme X2 Pro features 50W SuperVOOC fast charging which is claimed to fully charge the phone in about 30-40 muinutes.
