Paytm removed from Google Play Store: What happens to money in your e-wallet?

On Friday, Paytm users were thrown for a loop after the app was removed from the Google Play Store. While an exact reason has not yet been given, earlier in the day, Google had released a blog post about its 'gambling policies'.
"We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies," the post explains.
Is the money in your wallet safe?
As per the Google policy, developers are informed and the app is removed from the Play Store in case of a violation. This lasts until the developer brings the app into compliance. Following the news, Paytm also took to Twitter with a post that assured that they would soon be up and running.
"Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal," read the tweet that was re-shared by founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.
Keep in mind that a temporary ban from the Google Play store does not translate to the app shutting down. iOS users for example, have not been affected by the removal of the app.
Additionally, while some have tweeted about how they are unable to open the app, or are facing technical glitches, this does not seem to be an universal problem. Thus, going by the company's own words, your e-wallet is exactly the same, and will soon become usable, even on Google Play Store.
Further updates about the resolution process are however awaited.
