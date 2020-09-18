Paytm removed from Google Play Store: What happens to money in your e-wallet?

On Friday, Paytm users were thrown for a loop after the app was removed from the Google Play Store. While an exact reason has not yet been given, earlier in the day, Google had released a blog post about its 'gambling policies'.

"We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies," the post explains.