Paytm First Games announces sporting legend Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador

India's homegrown digital financial service platform Paytm today announced that its subsidiary Paytm First Games (PFG) has roped in global sporting legend Sachin Tendulkar as the brand ambassador. The icon of a billion cricket-loving Indians, Tendulkar would be instrumental in creating awareness about the exciting genre of fantasy sports in the country. Other than Fantasy Cricket, he would help PFG promote and generate excitement around all sports including kabaddi, football, and basketball.

Paytm First Games is among the leading fantasy sports gaming platforms in the country and the partnership with Sachin will increase its reach in smaller cities and towns. F

or millions of Indians, Sachin's journey has had a deep impact on their personal lives. He has been the sole inspiration for many to play, watch, and believe in cricket, more as a religion than just a game. By welcoming Sachin as the brand ambassador PFG hopes to inspire gaming enthusiasts to experience the fantasy sports phenomenon.

The company has also set aside Rs 300 crore for investing in growing the market for fantasy sports and other online gaming events during this financial year. It said that over the next six months, 200 plus live events would be featured on the platform including international and domestic cricket tournaments, soccer leagues and more.