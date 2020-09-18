Paytm and Paytm First Games pulled down by Google Playstore

Google removes Paytm and Paytm First Games from its Playstore over alleged violation of Google policies, stated a report by CNBC-TV18.
A few days back, Google had notified Paytm developers on this issue. "We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies," stated a statement issued by Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy.
The statement from Google also stated that if there is a violation of Google’s policies, it notified the developer. "And in the case where there are repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts," Frey said in the statement.
The Playstore found that Paytm was directing its users to another application, Paytm First Games, which Google does not encourage.
It is more likely that Google found fantasy sport app, Paytm First Games, as an unregulated game and with Paytm directing user to Paytm First Games, Google removed both the applications.
Comment from Paytm is awaited.
In the past, Mobikwik found itself in a similar situation as it promoted the Aarogya Setu app in their application.
