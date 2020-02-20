How to use Snapchat's new 'groundbreaking' filter

Snap Inc. rolled out of their latest world-facing lens that transforms the ground in the Snapchat camera with a series of effects.
These lenses can recognise and transform the ground in your Snapchat camera’s view in real-time - turning your world into a lava pit or a serene body of water. This AR experience is powered by machine learning models to understand the geometry and semantics of the world, creating an experience that changes your surroundings.
How to access the filter:
· Open Snapchat for iOS or Android.
· Tap the camera screen to open the Lens Carousel (Double-tap the screen or tap the “switch” button in the upper right-hand corner if you need to switch to world-facing view).
· Swipe through the Lens Carousel to find 'Floor is Water' and 'Floor is Lava' lenses.
· Tap or hold main button to capture the Snap.
These lenses were built by Snap via an internal version of its AR platform tool Lens Studio, which allows teams throughout Snap to iterate and find new, creative use cases and experiences that this technology can power.In 2017, Snapchat introduced world-facing lenses as a way to add your creativity to the world around you and express yourself with your friends.
Over the past two years, these lenses have evolved from 'placing' a character or object in the world seen through the Snapchat camera, to turning the sky into the sea or transforming the world’s most iconic landmarks.
