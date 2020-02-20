How to use Snapchat's new 'groundbreaking' filter

Snap Inc. rolled out of their latest world-facing lens that transforms the ground in the Snapchat camera with a series of effects.

These lenses can recognise and transform the ground in your Snapchat camera’s view in real-time - turning your world into a lava pit or a serene body of water. This AR experience is powered by machine learning models to understand the geometry and semantics of the world, creating an experience that changes your surroundings.