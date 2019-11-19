Snapchat says it fact-checks political ads

San Francisco: While Facebook faces the ire over presence of misleading and fake political ads on its platform, Snapchat has said it fact-checks all political ads and does not allow misinformation to sneak through its platform. Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel said the company subjects all advertising to review, including political advertising.

“What we try to do is create a place for political ads on our platform, especially because we reach so many young people and first-time voters, we want them to be able to engage with the political conversation, but we don't allow things like misinformation to appear in that advertising,” Spiegel told CNBC on Monday. Facebook recently allowed US President Donald Trump’s campaign office to post a fake ad about Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden on its platform.

—IANS