Facebook all set to ‘take on’ Snapchat

San Francisco: In a fresh assault on Snapchat, Facebook is developing a new messaging app called “Threads” which will promote sharing your status, location and more with your closest friends. According to The Verge, “Threads” which is being tested internally at Facebook is meant to be a companion to photo-sharing app Instagram.

“Threads invites users to automatically share their location, speed, and battery life with friends, along with more typical text, photo, and video messages using Instagram’s creative tools,” the report said late Monday. Earlier this year, Instagram put an end to “Direct”, its standalone camera-first messaging app which was used to send Instagram direct messages.