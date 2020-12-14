Google services including Gmail, YouTube and Docs restored after global outage; statement awaited

In a massive outage for the tech giant, Google services including Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive, Google Docs, Maps, Adwords and Adsense, Google Pay, Google Home, Nest and Google’s Chromecast abruptly went down on Monday evening, impacting several users from across the world.

The other major services affected were Google Calendar, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Google Sites, Google Groups, Google Hangouts, Google Chat, Google Meet, Google Vault, Currents, Google Keep, Google Tasks, Google Voice, and Google Cloud Search.

Gmail users found themselves being greeted with a “Temporary Error” message. It stated: "We’re sorry, but your account is temporarily unavailable. We apologise for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes."

YouTube too acknowledged the blackout and tweeted, "We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news."

According to website health tracker Downdetector, users around the world experienced the problem, which peaked around 5 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, the Google services are up and running after the massive outage. However, a statement from the tech giant is awaited.