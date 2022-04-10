Dyson V8 Absolute review: The hi-end vacuum cleaner, but is it worth it?

When it comes to our home and keeping it sparkling, a good vacuum cleaner is one of the most valuable players that can make or break the purity of the house. As minuscule the importance of dry-cleaning certain corners of your house might seem, it is vital from the health perspective. While there are plenty of options available in the market, the technology and futuristic approach Dyson brings to the home-cleaning segment, no one does. Known for its innovation, the Dyson V8 Absolute model lasts twice as long as the corded pieces and transforms your way of cleaning, making you ready to replace the traditional vacuum that trails along wherever you move with a heavy body and stout wire. But does the Dyson technology justifies the hefty price tag of Rs 34,900?

In 2007, the Singaporean multinational technology company launched Dc16 — a new line of handheld vacuum cleaners (something that wasn’t available in India) and since then they have created gadgets disrupting the vacuum cleaner market. At the moment, their vacuum comes with detachable heads, a better battery, a sleek and lighter body, and wands that seamlessly turn to meet your cleaning purposes. One of the most effective factors that make this piece a good addition to your home appliances is duration — it can last up to 35 minutes on one charge.

The device motor runs at 425W, a significant upgrade from its predecessor that ran at 350W. The motor spins up to 110,000rpm and is equipped with fade-free lithium-ion batteries that help in advancing its running time. The device takes around five hours to fully charge. Moving on to the issue of noise that the machine makes, this particular model generates 50% less noise compared to the previous generation which weakens its suction power.

Considering that the wand and head are attached together you initially feel the weight but with continuous usage, the weight doesn't bother you. Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum cleaner understands how various surfaces require different fittings and observantly works towards it. The appliance comes with a direct-drive cleaner head that removes ground-in dirt from carpets and soft woven nylon and anti-static carbon fibre, for hard floors. In case your floor has obstinate dirt collected on the mats and carpets, use their stubborn dirt brush and we can vouch it does wonder. Most importantly, it comes with an advanced filtration feature that captures allergens and expels cleaner air.

Pros

Cordless body

Manoeuvrable

Versatile attachments for all kinds of floor and corner cleaning

Compact and easy to use

Up to 35 mins runtime

Mattress tool (gadget doesn't stick on the fabric)

Direct-drive cleaner head for carpets

No-touch bin emptying

Battery runtime indicator

Cons

Small bin size

Feel heavy initially

To buy or not to buy

Dyson V8 aligns more with the user's needs than other cordless vacuums on the market. Also, the choice of different attachments makes cleaner different territory (be it up or down) of your home plain sailing than those cylinder vacuums. Touching on the price perspective no doubt the vacuum sets you back by a heavy tag making it a luxury purchase but at the same time it comes with features that none of the vacuums on the market gives.

Rating

Design and built — 4.5

Technology and performance — 4

Cleaning Result — 4

Overall — 4

