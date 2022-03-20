Dyson V12 Detect Slim Vacuum Cleaner review: Welcome the powerful and smart way of cleaning...

As someone who is very hands-on with the cleanness around the house, I often look for gadgets and cleaners that can make my task easy. While some of us have helpers, there are always some seatings, corners in our house that need better cleaning. Plus if you are a pet parent, you would totally understand the need for an advanced technology vacuum cleaner that is easy to use and helps you get rid of the hair that is all around the house. While there are tons of vacuum cleaners in the market, the one from the house of Dyson comes with a revolutionary tech that enhances your cleaning experience making you enjoy the home-chores.

Priced at Rs 55,900, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim is one of the most expensive and premium home cleaning products in the market at the moment. The device comes with laser dust detection technology and can clean the dirt that isn't visible to our human eyes, as claimed by the company. But does this pricey gadget do all that it claims? Is the innovation worthy enough to buy the Dyson V12 Detect Slim for home cleaning? Find it out in our review.

While the device is quite similar to its sibling, it has some new technology upgrades that make it a good addition to the house. Weighing around 2.2 kg with the cleaner attachment, the vacuum cleaner has got slimmer and more powerful. The device has 11 ‘Root Cyclone' chambers that increase its suction power when it deducts more dirt. The small LDC screen display on the gadget is quite a good addition as it tells you the number of dust particles that have been collected. It also keeps you up to date with the remaining runtime in each power mode. It has a 0.35L dustbin, which is smaller when looking to clean a bigger area and you might need to empty it multiple times. However, it's no fuzz as it reduces its overall weight making it quite easy to move with.

The device has laser technology to detect even the tiniest dirt particles, a feature that isn't available in any of the traditional selling vacuum cleaners. The advantage of this technology is that it actually tells you if the area you are cleaning has been cleaned or not. Another welcome change in the gadget is the power button instead of the trigger which makes it much more convenient while using. While the device has various attachments my favourite hands down is Laser Slim Fluff cleaner head, Stubborn Dust Brush and the Hair Screw Tool (as I am a pet owner).

For normal cleaning, Eco mode is sufficient to do the job and works for about 50 minutes in a single charge (which takes four hours). If looking for more suction power then opt for Medium or Boost mode, which also decreases the battery life. The cleaners come with a battery that can be charged either with the device or separately. In case you need extra time, you can purchase an additional battery to meet your needs. Coming to its appearance, Dyson knows how to make its device look futuristic and stand out among the crowd.

Pros

· The device is smaller, slimmer and easy to use.

· Integrated with piezo sensor, the device deep cleans giving you real-time scientific information by counting and measuring microscopic dust in the display.

· Carbon fibre filaments feature help to extracts fine dust particles from hard surface.

· Only vacuum cleaner in the market with laser technology.

· The lightweight body makes it easy to maneuver.

· Say bye-bye to long and pet hairs, the device comes with an attachment that instantly and easily cleans it.

· Swappable battery pack.

Cons

· Small bin compared to its sibling models.

· Expensive.

To buy or not to buy

It is quite difficult to not say good things about Dyson V12 Detect Slim. The product aces with good marks, making home cleaning very convenient. The laser technology provided by Dyson delivers what it claims. I purposely left some area in the house uncleaned for more than a week and when used this device to do so, the result was more than satisfactory. The area cleaned was as neat as a pin. The V12 is pretty good-looking, powerful with good suction.

Rating

Design and built — 4.5

Technology and performance — 4.5

Cleaning Result — 4.5

Overall — 4.5

