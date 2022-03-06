Dyson Airwrap review: Your personal stylist that does wonders, but is it worth the hefty price tag? Here's our verdict

Dyson, one of the most popular brands in the vacuum cleaner segment, a few years ago ventured into the innovative personal care product market disrupting the hairstyling device segment in the most unthinkable manner. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Dyson defied everything we knew about hairstyling. It changed our perspective about hairstyling, introducing us to the concept of being your hairdresser. As impossible as this might sound, using Dyson Airwrap made me release managing and styling your hair wasn't as difficult as it seemed.

Well, yes no doubt the hefty price tag of Rs 44,900 does make you think tons of times if this is the product you should buy in the first place? Is it worth the price?

Specifications:

Three airflow speed

Four heat control

Cold shot (deactivates the heating element)

Dyson digital motor V9, 1300W

Coanda to curl.

Coanda to smooth

Intelligent heat control

Negative ions help reduce static

In the box

2 Airwrap barrels (30mm)

2 Airwrap barrels (40mm)

Smoothing brush (Firm)

Smoothing brush (soft)

Round volumising brush

Pre-styling dryer

Filter cleaning brush

Tan storage case

Non-slip heat-resistant mat

The Dyson Airwrap is in vogue and people who are into healthy hairstyling often refer to this. After personally giving it a try, I understand why. The device isn't just the finest looking hair device money can buy, but it is also the best science and technology can offer (with the options available in the market). Airwrap comes with barrels to curl or wave, and brushes to smooth and volumise. While most electrical hair device uses heat to style your hair, Dyson has come up with a way to harness airflow and uses something called the Coanda effect. What's the use? Excessive heat damages your hair and Dyson Airwrap promises to create a style with your hair with no extreme heat. That's one thing being said, but does it fulfil the promises? Having used it for a month quite often, I would say yes it does. To put it simply less heat = less damage.

Advertisement

When using the Dyson Airwrap and what it can really do, you need to understand your hair type first. When buying the product you need to understand that just like any product the device will have a different effect on different hair types. If you have frizzy and curly hair (like me) make sure to use their smoothing hair brush attachment often. The one with straight and sleek hair, the device will cut your drying time significantly.

The box consists of two 30mm barrels, two 40mm barrels giving you tight and loose waves, respectively. Each barrel has an arrow that tells you which direction it will wrap your hair. The device comes with a dryer that is similar to Dyson’s SuperSonic hairdryer, which is quite a win-win. Make sure to use Airwrap on damp hair (something that Dyson advises to its consumers). Initially, it might look a little difficult for you to use the device, but once you get a hang of it, it is easy-going. Airwrap indeed is a gamechanger because its technology sets it apart from the traditional devices available in the market.

Pros

Easy to use.

Your hairstyling partner.

Dries and styles your hair simultaneously.

It's like having an at-home blowout.

Let's you replace multiple devices with one.

Convenient than the traditional tools.

Less heat technology.

Cons

Hefty on pocket.

To buy or not to buy?

Investing in luxury devices is at times a good deal if you are someone who loves styling your hair. The Dyson Airwrap is the one-stop device package that offers you a variety of features at ease. And what makes it a good addition to your personal care space is the fact that the brand delivers what it is stating. And most importantly, it notably reduces your styling time when compared to other devices I have tried.

Rating

Design and built — 4.5

Technology and performance — 4

Styling result — 4

Overall — 4

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 07:00 AM IST