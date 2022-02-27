Amazfit GTS 3 review: A super sleek fitness partner, but should you buy? Here's our verdict

In a market that is crowded with smartwatch launches every now and then, how do you decide which one to bet your money on? If you are someone who wants the best of the smartwatch world without having to spend a fortune, Amazfit GTS 3 fits the bill. While most companies find it difficult to bridge the gap and create something in the budget, the makers of Amazfit do it again with their GTS 3 model. Inspired by the Apple Watch of yesteryears, Amazfit GTS 3 is quite a capable fitness tracker/ smartwatch at a mid-range price of Rs 13,999 but should you buy it?

Key Specification

Build — Aircraft-grade aluminum alloy case

Body — 8.8 mm

Weight — 24.4 g

Display — AMOLED, 44mm

Compatible — iOS and Andriod

OS — Zepp OS and Alexa built-in

Water resistance — 5 ATM

Dial Shape — Round

Battery Life — Up to 12 days

Connectivity & Location — Bluetooth 5.1, GPS

Sensor — Biometric sensor, Optical heart rate sensor, Blood pressure monitor, stress level and sleep, Accelerometer sensor, PAI health assessment

Fitness Features — 150+ sports mode

Colours — Terra Rosa, Graphite Black and Ivory White

Price — Rs 13,990

Pros

While the watch is quite similar to its predecessor, it does have a new display, upgraded software and a crown for navigation.

An upgraded to a new software Zepp OS and very user-friendly navigation.

The beautiful 1.75-inch AMOLED panel has 100+ watch face and a bright display with perfect brightness level and colour reproduction.

With an Ultra HD AMOLED display and 72.4% screen-to-body ratio, the front glass is tempered for protection and also comes with an anti-fingerprint coating, which makes it apt for daily wear.

Amazfit has an App Store in the Zepp companion app that lets you choose a plethora of mini-apps you can download and use.

An impressive fitness tracker feature: Cent percent accurate.

A sleek design and lightweight make you feel as if you have put on a fitness tracker. In fact, it’s quite comfortable to even sleep with it on your wrist. Yes, that’s how light it is.

Cons

Lacks Bluetooth calling and accessible internal storage.

The crown navigation reminds you of the Apple watch but isn’t as smooth.

The battery life of the device is said to be up to 12 days of use but in reality, when used continuously it lasts for an average of four days.

The sleep tracker is not so accurate.

To buy or not to buy

While the smartwatch doesn’t give you the feel of Apple’s watchOS or Google OS ecosystem, it does try to fill the gap in the mid-price range. A value for money in terms of design, software, however, lacks in terms of the battery. The Zepp OS experience certainly makes it a better option than other smartwatches in this range. The 150+ sports features and collection of mini-apps are a highlight. If you are in the market looking for something sleek, light and a smartwatch that looks and feels premium then Amazfit GTS is the one.

Rating

Design, build and comfort — 4 stars

Software and performance — 4 stars

Accuracy — 4 stars

Battery Life — 3 stars

